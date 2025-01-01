Worked up a high tolerance? We got you with these delicious Watermelon Delta Blend Gummies. Get your hands on these premium hemp edibles today!



🍉 10 edibles per packet

🍉 Juicy watermelon

🍉 Vegan



When you indulge in our Delta Blend THC Watermelon Gummies, you are likely to experience a range of uplifting effects. Here’s what you might feel:



Improved Concentration

Feelings of Relaxation

Enhanced Creativity Levels

A Boost in Appetite



Serving Size: 1/4 gummy per serving and 10 servings per package. Delta blend 2500MG Watermelon gummies are highly potent and noticeable effects can be experienced in as little as 5 minutes or take up to 1 hour. If you are new to edibles or if this is your first time with Delta blend, please cut one quarter piece in half for a micro serving or 1/8, and increase from there as needed. As with all edibles, please make sure to stay hydrated throughout the experience.



IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:



Keep Out Of Reach of Children. FRIENDLY gummies are for adults 21 years of age and older. Anyone under the age of 21 is strictly prohibited from use or possession of FRIENDLY Hemp Delta blend 2200MG Strawberry gummies.

Use Responsibly & Consume Edibles As Directed

Do not operate or attempt to drive any sort of vehicle, heavy machinery or machinery in general while using this gummy.

Do not consume alcohol while using this gummy.

Do not partake or participate in the use or consumption of this gummy if you are pregnant or breastfeeding.

FRIENDLY is not a treatment or replacement for your current prescription or supplements. If you are prescribed any current medication or supplements, it is important you consult with your physician before trying FRIENDLY to avoid negative adverse effects.

read more