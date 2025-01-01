Are you searching for something tasty to enhance your weekend gathering? Our THC Cherry Gummies could be just what you're looking for. These gummies blend delightful taste with good vibes and are made from top-quality ingredients. Plus, they are vegan. Offered in a convenient 2-pack, these gummies are crowd-pleasers with a special flair that might make your event more memorable. Don't miss out—order today!



These gummies may assist with relaxation, pain relief, or boosting enjoyment. Common benefits you may experience with these gummies are:



Mood improvement

Increased relaxation

Provide calmness

Increased focus

Increased energy



Serving Size: 1 gummy per serving, 2 servings per re-sealable package.



Directions For Use: 1/2, 220 mg gummy every 6 hours. Delta Blend 440 mg Gummy effects can be experienced in as little as 5 minutes or take up to 1 hour. If you are new to edibles or if this is your first time with Delta 8 & 9 Blend-THC, please remember to cut the directed amount in half or 1/4 piece and increase from there as needed. As with all edibles, please remember to make sure to stay hydrated before and throughout the duration of use for a more enjoyable and well tolerated experience.



IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:



Keep Out Of Reach of Children. FRIENDLY gummies are for adults 21 years of age and older. Anyone under the age of 21 is strictly prohibited from use or possession of FRIENDLY Hemp Delta Blend 440MG Cherry gummies.

Use Responsibly & Consume Edibles As Directed

Do not operate or attempt to drive any sort of vehicle, heavy machinery or machinery in general while using this gummy.

Do not consume alcohol while using this gummy.

Do not partake or participate in the use or consumption of this gummy if you are pregnant or breastfeeding.

FRIENDLY is not a treatment or replacement for your current prescription or supplements. If you are prescribed any current medication or supplements, it is important you consult with your physician before trying FRIENDLY to avoid negative adverse effects.

