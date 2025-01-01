About this product
Introducing our Friendly Delta Blend Blue Raspberry Gummies! Each pack contains two tasty vegan gummies, delivering a total of 440mg of high-quality Delta Blend THC. These blue raspberry-flavored treats offer a mild and mellow experience, perfect for unwinding without alcohol. Plus, they’re 100% vegan and free from harmful bacteria, making them a reliable, clean choice. Order your pack today and enjoy the benefits in a delicious form!
Our Blue Raspberry THC Gummies are a great option for those new to products, individuals with lower tolerances, or anyone needing a consistent therapeutic dose. Benefits include:
Feelings of calm and relaxation
Boost in energy
Pain relief
Serving Size: 1 gummy per serving, 2 servings per re-sealable package.
Directions For Use: 1/2, 220 mg gummy every 6 hours. Delta Blend 440 mg Gummy effects can be experienced in as little as 5 minutes or take up to 1 hour. If you are new to edibles or if this is your first time with Delta 8 & 9 Blend-THC, please remember to cut the directed amount in half or 1/4 piece and increase from there as needed. As with all edibles, please remember to make sure to stay hydrated before and throughout the duration of use for a more enjoyable and well tolerated experience.
IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:
Keep Out Of Reach of Children. FRIENDLY gummies are for adults 21 years of age and older. Anyone under the age of 21 is strictly prohibited from use or possession of FRIENDLY Hemp Delta Blend 440MG Blue Raspberry gummies.
Use Responsibly & Consume Edibles As Directed
Do not operate or attempt to drive any sort of vehicle, heavy machinery or machinery in general while using this gummy.
Do not consume alcohol while using this gummy.
Do not partake or participate in the use or consumption of this gummy if you are pregnant or breastfeeding.
FRIENDLY is not a treatment or replacement for your current prescription or supplements. If you are prescribed any current medication or supplements, it is important you consult with your physician before trying FRIENDLY to avoid negative adverse effects.
About this brand
FRIENDLY
At Friendly Hemp, we take pride in creating high quality, hemp-derived products you can trust. Our mini but mighty THCP gummies have been specially formulated for experienced users. Our best selling Delta 9 gummies, Delta 8 gummies, and Delta Blend hemp goodies are out of this world. Feeling aches and pains? Then, you have to try our broad spectrum CBD lotions and gels! Customers also love our THCA vapes and THCA diamond prerolls for a sweet experience while on the go. Whether you are looking for something calming, nourishing or balancing, our items address an array of needs using the finest full spectrum hemp available. They will quickly become a part of your everyday routine.
We have the highest quality hemp in the industry. Our dedicated team truly believes in the power of nature to instill harmony and balance in our lives, and this shines through in every product we offer.
