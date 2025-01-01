Hosting a party this weekend? Friendly THCP 20MG Gummy Blue Raspberry is the perfect addition to the fun! Each gummy bursts with tangy, irresistible blue raspberry flavor, making them a hit with everyone. Lab-tested for quality and crafted to create a buzz everyone can enjoy, these gummies are perfect for sharing with friends or savoring solo. Easy to carry and impossible to resist, grab a pack today and let the good vibes roll with these fan-favorite treats!



Blue Raspberry THCP Gummies may kickstart your appetite, providing relief during times when illness or treatments reduce your hunger.

These gummies could enhance your mood, possibly helping to ease stress or anxiety and leaving you feeling more relaxed.

They could improve sleep quality, making falling asleep and staying asleep easier.

These gummies may offer relief if you're experiencing nausea due to digestive issues.

They could help sharpen your focus, potentially making it easier to manage daily tasks.

These gummies might also aid in reducing anxiety, helping you feel calmer and more at ease.



Serving Size: 1/4 gummy per serving / 10 servings per pkg. Friendly THCP 20MG blue raspberry gummies are highly potent and effects can be experienced in as soon as 5 minutes or take up to 2 hours. For those new to consuming edibles or if this is your first experience with THCP, we strongly suggest cutting a quarter piece in half for a micro serving size and work up from there as needed. As with all edibles, please make sure to stay hydrated throughout the experience.



IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:



Keep Out Of Reach of Children. FRIENDLY THCP Blue Raspberry Gummies are for adults 21 years of age and older. Anyone under the age of 21 is strictly prohibited from use or possession of FRIENDLY Hemp gummies.

Use Responsibly & Consume Edibles As Directed.

Do not operate or attempt to drive any sort of vehicle, heavy machinery or machinery in general while using this gummy.

Do not consume alcohol while using this gummy.

Do not partake or participate in the use or consumption of this gummy if you are pregnant or breastfeeding.

FRIENDLY is not a treatment or replacement for your current prescription or supplements. If you are prescribed any current medication or supplements, it is important you consult with your physician before trying FRIENDLY to avoid negative adverse effects.

