About this product
Treat yourself to the irresistible flavor of Friendly THCP 20MG Gummy Dragon Fruit! This fan-favorite treat combines the exotic sweetness of dragon fruit with a perfectly balanced buzz for everyone to enjoy. Lab-tested for quality and easy to carry, these gummies are perfect for sharing with friends or savoring a quiet moment on your own. Grab a pack today and experience the delightful charm of these crowd-pleasing gummies—you won’t want to miss them!
Our Dragon Fruit Gummy could be your ticket to a chill vibe. Made with organic ingredients, these gummies pack a punch of dragon fruit flavor that pops into your mouth with every bite. Here's what you might find they do:
Stimulates relaxation
Balanced sleep cycle
Stress relief
Smooth buzz
Serving Size: 1/4 gummy per serving / 10 servings per pkg. Friendly THCP 20MG Dragon Fruit gummies are highly potent and effects can be experienced in as soon as 5 minutes or take up to 2 hours. For those new to consuming edibles or if this is your first experience with THCP, we strongly suggest cutting a quarter piece in half for a micro serving size and work up from there as needed. As with all edibles, please make sure to stay hydrated throughout the experience.
IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:
Keep Out Of Reach of Children. FRIENDLY Gummies are for adults 21 years of age and older. Anyone under the age of 21 is strictly prohibited from use or possession of FRIENDLY Hemp THCP 20MG Dragon Fruit gummies.
Use Responsibly & Consume Edibles As Directed.
Do not operate or attempt to drive any sort of vehicle, heavy machinery or machinery in general while using this gummy.
Do not consume alcohol while using this gummy.
Do not partake or participate in the use or consumption of this gummy if you are pregnant or breastfeeding.
FRIENDLY is not a treatment or replacement for your current prescription or supplements. If you are prescribed any current medication or supplements, it is important you consult with your physician before trying FRIENDLY to avoid negative adverse effects.
Keep your gummies in a cool, dry spot to keep them tasting fresh and potent.
About this brand
FRIENDLY
At Friendly Hemp, we take pride in creating high quality, hemp-derived products you can trust. Our mini but mighty THCP gummies have been specially formulated for experienced users. Our best selling Delta 9 gummies, Delta 8 gummies, and Delta Blend hemp goodies are out of this world. Feeling aches and pains? Then, you have to try our broad spectrum CBD lotions and gels! Customers also love our THCA vapes and THCA diamond prerolls for a sweet experience while on the go. Whether you are looking for something calming, nourishing or balancing, our items address an array of needs using the finest full spectrum hemp available. They will quickly become a part of your everyday routine.
We have the highest quality hemp in the industry. Our dedicated team truly believes in the power of nature to instill harmony and balance in our lives, and this shines through in every product we offer.
