Try our Friendly THCP 20MG Gummy Dragon Fruit – 5 Pack, available for just $24.95! Each gummy is infused with Delta 9 THCP and bursts with the delightful taste of exotic dragon fruit. This isn’t just a snack; it’s an enchanting flavor adventure! Whether you’re unwinding after a long day or need to enhance your taste buds, these gummies are perfect whenever you desire a touch of whimsy and wellness. Plus, they are vegan. Order dragon fruit gummies today!



Benefits:



The Friendly THCP 20MG Gummy Dragon Fruit may offer enticing benefits:



Uplifting feeling

Enhanced relaxation

Boost in appetite

Feeling of motivation



Friendly THCP 20MG Gummy Dragon Fruit – 5 Pack

$24.95



Details

20mg, 1 count



Suggested Use



Serving Size: 1/4 gummy per serving / 4 servings per pkg. Friendly THCP 20MG dragon fruit gummies are highly potent and effects can be experienced in as soon as 5 minutes or take up to 2 hours. For those new to consuming edibles or if this is your first experience with THCP, we strongly suggest cutting a quarter piece in half for a micro serving size and work up from there as needed. As with all edibles, please make sure to stay hydrated throughout the experience.



IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:



Keep Out Of Reach of Children. FRIENDLY Gummies are for adults 21 years of age and older. Anyone under the age of 21 is strictly prohibited from use or possession of FRIENDLY Hemp dragon fruit gummies.

Use Responsibly & Consume Edibles As Directed.

Do not operate or attempt to drive any sort of vehicle, heavy machinery or machinery in general while using this gummy.

Do not consume alcohol while using this gummy.

Do not partake or participate in the use or consumption of this gummy if you are pregnant or breastfeeding.

FRIENDLY is not a treatment or replacement for your current prescription or supplements. If you are prescribed any current medication or supplements, it is important you consult with your physician before trying FRIENDLY to avoid negative adverse effects.



read more