Craving a fruity treat with a fun twist? Try the Friendly THCP 20MG Green Apple Gummies – 10 Count! Packed with bold green apple flavor and a perfectly balanced THCP buzz, these gummies are a fan favorite for a reason. Lab-tested for quality you can trust, they deliver a delightful mix of tart and sweet in every bite. Perfect for unwinding after a long day or sharing good vibes with friends, these easy-to-carry gummies bring a crisp, juicy flavor and a mellow experience to elevate any moment. Treat yourself to the flavor adventure you deserve!



Green Apple THC Gummy might help you regain your appetite.

They can cheer you up, helping you chill out and feel less stressed or anxious.

If sleep's a struggle, these gummies could help you snooze better, letting you drift off and stay asleep more easily.

They might also ease nausea, giving you some relief if your stomach's feeling off.

With possible antioxidant properties, these Green Apple Gummies THC could boost your overall health.



Serving Size: 1/4 gummy per serving / 10 servings per pkg. Friendly THCP 20MG Green Apple gummies are highly potent and effects can be experienced in as soon as 5 minutes or take up to 2 hours. For those new to consuming edibles or if this is your first experience with THCP, we strongly suggest cutting a quarter piece in half for a micro serving size and work up from there as needed. As with all edibles, please make sure to stay hydrated throughout the experience.



IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:



Keep Out Of Reach of Children. FRIENDLY Gummies are for adults 21 years of age and older. Anyone under the age of 21 is strictly prohibited from use or possession of FRIENDLY Hemp THCP Green Apple gummies.

Use Responsibly & Consume Edibles As Directed.

Do not operate or attempt to drive any sort of vehicle, heavy machinery or machinery in general while using this gummy.

Do not consume alcohol while using this gummy.

Do not partake or participate in the use or consumption of this gummy if you are pregnant or breastfeeding.

FRIENDLY is not a treatment or replacement for your current prescription or supplements. If you are prescribed any current medication or supplements, it is important you consult with your physician before trying FRIENDLY to avoid negative adverse effects.

Keep them somewhere cool and dry, away from any heat – you want ‘em to stay fresh!

