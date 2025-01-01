Craving a burst of fruity flavor with a twist? Check out our Friendly THCP 20MG Gummy Green Apple – your new go-to for a tangy, exhilarating snack! Infused with Delta 9 THCP, these gummies are not just tasty—they’re a fan favorite for feeling good vibes. Each bite-sized treat captures the essence of zesty green apples, delivering a juicy, tart explosion that’s both refreshing and satisfying. Whether you need a midday pick-me-up or just a moment to unwind, these gummies enhance your day with delightful flavor and a cheerful buzz. Enjoy the delicious, feel-good journey with every gummy!



These Green Apple Edible Gummies may provide the following benefits:



Feeling hungrier

Make you feel calm

More relaxed

Increased creativity and focus



Serving Size: 1/4 gummy per serving / 4 servings per pkg. Friendly THCP 20MG Green Apple gummies are highly potent and effects can be experienced in as soon as 5 minutes or take up to 2 hours. For those new to consuming edibles or if this is your first experience with THCP, we strongly suggest cutting a quarter piece in half for a micro serving size and work up from there as needed. As with all edibles, please make sure to stay hydrated throughout the experience.



IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:



Keep Out Of Reach of Children. FRIENDLY Gummies are for adults 21 years of age and older. Anyone under the age of 21 is strictly prohibited from use or possession of FRIENDLY Hemp THCP 20 MG Green Apple gummies.

Use Responsibly & Consume Edibles As Directed.

Do not operate or attempt to drive any sort of vehicle, heavy machinery or machinery in general while using this gummy.

Do not consume alcohol while using this gummy.

Do not partake or participate in the use or consumption of this gummy if you are pregnant or breastfeeding.

FRIENDLY is not a treatment or replacement for your current prescription or supplements. If you are prescribed any current medication or supplements, it is important you consult with your physician before trying FRIENDLY to avoid negative adverse effects.

read more