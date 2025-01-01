Craving a tropical getaway in a gummy? Meet the Friendly THCP 20MG Pineapple Gummies – 10 Count! Bursting with the sweet and tangy flavor of pineapple, these lab-tested gummies bring a taste of paradise to every bite. With 20mg of THCP per gummy, they’re perfect for unwinding after a busy day or sharing good vibes with friends. Their portable, easy-to-carry pack makes them great for on-the-go adventures. Plus, they’re vegan, so everyone can enjoy the fun. No wonder they’re a fan favorite! Treat yourself to the ultimate tropical escape and let the good vibes roll.



Looking for better sleep? These THC Gummies Pineapple could help you catch some Z’s and wake up refreshed.

They could also lift your spirits, giving you a chill vibe that's perfect for shaking off stress or anxiety.

Pineapple THCP gummies might kick your appetite up a notch, and they are handy if you're not feeling hungry because of an illness.

Plus, they're packed with potential antioxidant effects that can fight off oxidative stress and keep you feeling healthy.

If your stomach's in knots, they might help settle your nausea and make you feel more comfortable.



Serving Size: 1/4 gummy per serving / 10 servings per pkg. Friendly THCP 20MG Pineapple gummies are highly potent and effects can be experienced in as soon as 5 minutes or take up to 2 hours. For those new to consuming edibles or if this is your first experience with THCP, we strongly suggest cutting a quarter piece in half for a micro serving size and work up from there as needed. As with all edibles, please make sure to stay hydrated throughout the experience.



IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:



Keep Out Of Reach of Children. FRIENDLY Gummies are for adults 21 years of age and older. Anyone under the age of 21 is strictly prohibited from use or possession of FRIENDLY Hemp THCP 20MG Pineapple gummies.

Use Responsibly & Consume Edibles As Directed.

Do not operate or attempt to drive any sort of vehicle, heavy machinery or machinery in general while using this gummy.

Do not consume alcohol while using this gummy.

Do not partake or participate in the use or consumption of this gummy if you are pregnant or breastfeeding.

FRIENDLY is not a treatment or replacement for your current prescription or supplements. If you are prescribed any current medication or supplements, it is important you consult with your physician before trying FRIENDLY to avoid negative adverse effects.

Store them somewhere cool, away from heat, to make sure they stay fresh.

read more