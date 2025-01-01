Try our Friendly THCP 20MG Gummy Pineapple if you are ready to add a tasty twist to your day with a hint of relaxation. This fan favorite gummy contains Delta 9 THCP per unit. Indulge in the juicy, tangy taste of ripe pineapple while experiencing the soothing effects of THCP. Perfect for those moments when you need a sunny escape or a sweet, feel-good break. Get your 5-pack for just $24.95 today and enjoy paradise in every bite!



Consuming pineapple gummy edibles may provide the following benefits.



Reduces nausea

Increased focus

Boost in appetite

Relaxation



Suggested Use:



Serving Size: 1/4 gummy per serving / 4 servings per pkg. Friendly THCP 20MG Pineapple gummies are highly potent and effects can be experienced in as soon as 5 minutes or take up to 2 hours. For those new to consuming edibles or if this is your first experience with THCP, we strongly suggest cutting a quarter piece in half for a micro serving size and work up from there as needed. As with all edibles, please make sure to stay hydrated throughout the experience.



IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:



Keep Out Of Reach of Children. FRIENDLY Gummies are for adults 21 years of age and older. Anyone under the age of 21 is strictly prohibited from use or possession of FRIENDLY Hemp THCP 20 MG Pineapple gummies.

Use Responsibly & Consume Edibles As Directed.

Do not operate or attempt to drive any sort of vehicle, heavy machinery or machinery in general while using this gummy.

Do not consume alcohol while using this gummy.

Do not partake or participate in the use or consumption of this gummy if you are pregnant or breastfeeding.

FRIENDLY is not a treatment or replacement for your current prescription or supplements. If you are prescribed any current medication or supplements, it is important you consult with your physician before trying FRIENDLY to avoid negative adverse effects.





read more