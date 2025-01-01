Lemonade! Each gummy packs a punch with premium Delta 9 THCP, ensuring a treat for your taste buds. These vegan-friendly gummies merge the iconic, tangy sweetness of pink lemonade with the feel-good effects of THCP. Whether unwinding after a busy day or simply craving a fan-favorite snack, these gummies are your ticket to a cheerful and refreshing experience. So why wait? Indulge in the irresistible taste of pink lemonade, and let every gummy lift your spirits!



You can enjoy the several health benefits of these pink lemonade edible gummies no matter how busy you are. Here are the possible advantages of these gummies that you may have:



Eased nausea

Increased focus

A boost in appetite

Pain relief



Suggested Use:



Serving Size: 1/4 gummy per serving / 4 servings per pkg. Friendly THCP 20MG Pink Lemonade gummies are highly potent and effects can be experienced in as soon as 5 minutes or take up to 2 hours. For those new to consuming edibles or if this is your first experience with THCP, we strongly suggest cutting a quarter piece in half for a micro serving size and work up from there as needed. As with all edibles, please make sure to stay hydrated throughout the experience.



IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:



Keep Out Of Reach of Children. FRIENDLY Gummies are for adults 21 years of age and older. Anyone under the age of 21 is strictly prohibited from use or possession of FRIENDLY Hemp THCP 20MG Pink Lemonade gummies.

Use Responsibly & Consume Edibles As Directed.

Do not operate or attempt to drive any sort of vehicle, heavy machinery or machinery in general while using this gummy.

Do not consume alcohol while using this gummy.

Do not partake or participate in the use or consumption of this gummy if you are pregnant or breastfeeding.

FRIENDLY is not a treatment or replacement for your current prescription or supplements. If you are prescribed any current medication or supplements, it is important you consult with your physician before trying FRIENDLY to avoid negative adverse effects.

