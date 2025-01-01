Indulge in a fan-favorite with Friendly THCP 20MG Gummy Pomegranate! Each gummy is packed with the juicy, tangy-sweet essence of pomegranate, offering a refreshing and delicious treat you won’t want to miss. Perfect for unwinding solo or sharing with friends, these lab-tested gummies are easy to carry and just right for any occasion. Whether you’re relaxing after a long day or simply craving something sweet, these pomegranate gummies deliver vibrant flavor and a fun buzz to brighten your day.



When you buy Pomegranate THC Gummies, you may get the following benefits after consumption:



Improved mood

Better focus

Deeper, healthier sleep

Anxiety relief



Serving Size: 1/4 gummy per serving / 10 servings per pkg. Friendly THCP 20MG Pomegranate gummies are highly potent and effects can be experienced in as soon as 5 minutes or take up to 2 hours. For those new to consuming edibles or if this is your first experience with THCP, we strongly suggest cutting a quarter piece in half for a micro serving size and work up from there as needed. As with all edibles, please make sure to stay hydrated throughout the experience.



IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:



Keep Out Of Reach of Children. FRIENDLY Gummies are for adults 21 years of age and older. Anyone under the age of 21 is strictly prohibited from use or possession of FRIENDLY Hemp THCP Pomegranate gummies.

Use Responsibly & Consume Edibles As Directed.

Do not operate or attempt to drive any sort of vehicle, heavy machinery or machinery in general while using this gummy.

Do not consume alcohol while using this gummy.

Do not partake or participate in the use or consumption of this gummy if you are pregnant or breastfeeding.

FRIENDLY is not a treatment or replacement for your current prescription or supplements. If you are prescribed any current medication or supplements, it is important you consult with your physician before trying FRIENDLY to avoid negative adverse effects.

Store them right – Keep Pomegranate Gummies THC in a cool place to keep them fresh and tasty.

