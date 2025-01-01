How about giving your day a burst of juicy pomegranate? Try our Friendly THCP 20MG Gummy Pomegranate and let your taste buds dive into a world of tangy-sweet delight! Each gummy packs a punch with pomegranate’s sweet taste, making every bite a refreshing treat. Made with Delta 9 THCP, these vegan gummies combine the best of nature with a splash of feel-good vibes. Perfect for those moments when you need a little uplift or crave a tasty indulgence, our pomegranate gummies are a fan favorite for a reason. Order pomegranate gummies today!



Friendly THCP 20MG Gummy Pomegranate – 5 Pack

20mg, 1 count



Benefits

Many users report that THCP enhances mood and overall well-being due to its interaction with specific receptors in the body that help maintain balance. Here are the possible benefits of consuming THCP include:



Boosting appetite

Easing nausea

Providing relaxation

Calming effects

Increased focus



Suggested Use:



Serving Size: 1/4 gummy per serving / 4 servings per pkg. Friendly THCP 20MG Pomegranate gummies are highly potent and effects can be experienced in as soon as 5 minutes or take up to 2 hours. For those new to consuming edibles or if this is your first experience with THCP, we strongly suggest cutting a quarter piece in half for a micro serving size and work up from there as needed. As with all edibles, please make sure to stay hydrated throughout the experience.



IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:



Keep Out Of Reach of Children. FRIENDLY Gummies are for adults 21 years of age and older. Anyone under the age of 21 is strictly prohibited from use or possession of FRIENDLY Hemp THCP 20MG Pomegranate gummies.

Use Responsibly & Consume Edibles As Directed.

Do not operate or attempt to drive any sort of vehicle, heavy machinery or machinery in general while using this gummy.

Do not consume alcohol while using this gummy.

Do not partake or participate in the use or consumption of this gummy if you are pregnant or breastfeeding.

FRIENDLY is not a treatment or replacement for your current prescription or supplements. If you are prescribed any current medication or supplements, it is important you consult with your physician before trying FRIENDLY to avoid negative adverse effects.

