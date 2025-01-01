Craving a tart treat to help you unwind? Meet the Friendly THCP 20MG Sour Cherry Gummies – 10 Count! Each chewy gummy is packed with bold sour cherry flavor and a perfectly balanced THCP buzz, making it a favorite for those who love flavorful relaxation. Lab-tested and 100% vegan, these gummies are easy to carry and perfect for any occasion – Whether you’re sharing at a party or enjoying a quiet moment alone. Let the irresistible taste of sour cherry brighten your day and bring on the mellow vibes. Order yours now and treat yourself to flavorful fun!



These Sour Cherry THC Gummies are not just tasty—they're a go-to for anyone looking to chill out and enjoy life a bit more. Check out the major perks people may get:



Boosts in appetite

Extra energy

Relaxation vibes

Stress reduction

Better mood management

A surge of motivation



Serving Size: 1/4 gummy per serving / 10 servings per pkg. Friendly THCP 20MG Sour Cherry gummies are highly potent and effects can be experienced in as soon as 5 minutes or take up to 2 hours. For those new to consuming edibles or if this is your first experience with THCP, we strongly suggest cutting a quarter piece in half for a micro serving size and work up from there as needed. As with all edibles, please make sure to stay hydrated throughout the experience



IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:



Keep Out Of Reach of Children. FRIENDLY Gummies are for adults 21 years of age and older. Anyone under the age of 21 is strictly prohibited from use or possession of FRIENDLY Hemp Sour Cherry gummies.

Use Responsibly & Consume Edibles As Directed.

Do not operate or attempt to drive any sort of vehicle, heavy machinery or machinery in general while using this gummy.

Do not consume alcohol while using this gummy.

Do not partake or participate in the use or consumption of this gummy if you are pregnant or breastfeeding.

FRIENDLY is not a treatment or replacement for your current prescription or supplements. If you are prescribed any current medication or supplements, it is important you consult with your physician before trying FRIENDLY to avoid negative adverse effects.

Keep them somewhere cool and dry, away from any heat, to make sure they stay fresh.

