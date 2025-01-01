About this product
Ready to elevate your party snacks to the next level? Introduce your guests to the Friendly THCP 20MG Gummy Sour Cherry! Packed with Delta 9 THCP, these gummies are a fan favorite for their tangy burst of bold sour cherry flavor that tingles the taste buds. Perfect for social gatherings, each chewy bite delivers feel-good vibes with a good time. Buy sour cherry gummies today, and let the fun begin!
The Cherry Gummies may potentially offer benefits such as:
Eased nausea
Enhanced relaxation
Increased focus
Appetite stimulation
Suggested Use:
Serving Size: 1/4 gummy per serving / 4 servings per pkg. Friendly THCP 20MG Sour Cherry gummies are highly potent and effects can be experienced in as soon as 5 minutes or take up to 2 hours. For those new to consuming edibles or if this is your first experience with THCP, we strongly suggest cutting a quarter piece in half for a micro serving size and work up from there as needed. As with all edibles, please make sure to stay hydrated throughout the experience.
IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:
Keep Out Of Reach of Children. FRIENDLY Gummies are for adults 21 years of age and older. Anyone under the age of 21 is strictly prohibited from use or possession of FRIENDLY Hemp THCP 20MG Sour Cherry gummies.
Use Responsibly & Consume Edibles As Directed.
Do not operate or attempt to drive any sort of vehicle, heavy machinery or machinery in general while using this gummy.
Do not consume alcohol while using this gummy.
Do not partake or participate in the use or consumption of this gummy if you are pregnant or breastfeeding.
FRIENDLY is not a treatment or replacement for your current prescription or supplements. If you are prescribed any current medication or supplements, it is important you consult with your physician before trying FRIENDLY to avoid negative adverse effects.
About this brand
FRIENDLY
At Friendly Hemp, we take pride in creating high quality, hemp-derived products you can trust. Our mini but mighty THCP gummies have been specially formulated for experienced users. Our best selling Delta 9 gummies, Delta 8 gummies, and Delta Blend hemp goodies are out of this world. Feeling aches and pains? Then, you have to try our broad spectrum CBD lotions and gels! Customers also love our THCA vapes and THCA diamond prerolls for a sweet experience while on the go. Whether you are looking for something calming, nourishing or balancing, our items address an array of needs using the finest full spectrum hemp available. They will quickly become a part of your everyday routine.
We have the highest quality hemp in the industry. Our dedicated team truly believes in the power of nature to instill harmony and balance in our lives, and this shines through in every product we offer.
