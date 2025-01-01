Consider the fan-favorite Friendly THCP 20MG Gummy Strawberry if you want a sweet addition to your party or social gathering. These delightful gummies burst with the juicy taste of ripe strawberries, perfect for adding some feel-good vibes. Infused with Delta 9 THCP, each chewy bite blends classic strawberry flavor with a powerful THCP twist. Ensure your social moments are not only fun but also memorably flavorful. Get the goodness of these strawberry gummies, and let every piece enhance the party with a splash of fruity fun!



If you are considering strawberry edible gummies for their health and wellness benefits, here’s what they may offer:



Boosted appetite

Nausea relief

Increased focus

Stress management



Suggested Use:



Serving Size: 1/4 gummy per serving / 4 servings per pkg. Friendly THCP 20MG Strawberry gummies are highly potent and effects can be experienced in as soon as 5 minutes or take up to 2 hours. For those new to consuming edibles or if this is your first experience with THCP, we strongly suggest cutting a quarter piece in half for a micro serving size and work up from there as needed. As with all edibles, please make sure to stay hydrated throughout the experience.



IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:



Keep Out Of Reach of Children. FRIENDLY Gummies are for adults 21 years of age and older. Anyone under the age of 21 is strictly prohibited from use or possession of FRIENDLY Hemp THCP 20MG Strawberry gummies.

Use Responsibly & Consume Edibles As Directed.

Do not operate or attempt to drive any sort of vehicle, heavy machinery or machinery in general while using this gummy.

Do not consume alcohol while using this gummy.

Do not partake or participate in the use or consumption of this gummy if you are pregnant or breastfeeding.

FRIENDLY is not a treatment or replacement for your current prescription or supplements. If you are prescribed any current medication or supplements, it is important you consult with your physician before trying FRIENDLY to avoid negative adverse effects.

