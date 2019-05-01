Pamelina is a very special strain at From the Soil. This is a very special hybrid strain that Colorado breeder, Scott Reach, from Rare Dankness bred for us. So special, that he asked to use his wife’s name “Pamelina” as the strain name. This is a cross of Girl Scout Cookies, Forum Cut with Scott’s Rare Dankness 2. Pamelina is well known in Washington for its heavy potency and a sweet berry & earthy taste. Leafly rated this in the top 10 strains in 2018. The pungent sweet aroma has a jet-fuel/OG scent that lingers. We promise... This will be a strain you will absolutely love...