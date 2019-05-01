About this product
Pamelina is a very special strain at From the Soil. This is a very special hybrid strain that Colorado breeder, Scott Reach, from Rare Dankness bred for us. So special, that he asked to use his wife’s name “Pamelina” as the strain name. This is a cross of Girl Scout Cookies, Forum Cut with Scott’s Rare Dankness 2. Pamelina is well known in Washington for its heavy potency and a sweet berry & earthy taste. Leafly rated this in the top 10 strains in 2018. The pungent sweet aroma has a jet-fuel/OG scent that lingers. We promise... This will be a strain you will absolutely love...
Pamelina by Rare Dankness is a powerful indica-dominant strain supposedly named for a love interest of one of its breeders. This strain was crafted from the Forum cut of Girl Scout Cookies and Rare Dankness #2, creating a high-yielding, pungent plant with a 58 to 65 day flowering time. Pamelina expresses deep green and purple hues as well as doughy tasting terpenes with touches of windflower and fuel notes. This strain has been known to reduce stress and physical discomfort.
Relaxed
85% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
60% of people report feeling euphoric
Tingly
40% of people report feeling tingly
Dizzy
15% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
55% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
45% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
