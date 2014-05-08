About this strain
Relaxed
79% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
54% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
34% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
