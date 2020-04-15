About this strain
Not to be confused with III OG by Humboldt Seed Organization, Triple OG comes from an unknown cross and is celebrated for its gassy profile, quality bud structure, and phenomenal yields. Consumers can expect additional floral and citrus notes backed by a body buzz that will drop you into a state of stoned bliss.
Triple OG effects
Reported by real people like you
7 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
42% of people report feeling sleepy
Hungry
28% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
57% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
