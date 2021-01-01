About this product

SMOK Stick V8 Kit is the newest pen style device from SMOK. This bundle includes a Fuggin CBD juice. The battery has a 3000mAh high capacity with a 20amp continuous discharge capability. Smok includes the famous TFV8 big baby tank which has a 5ml capacity and shares all the baby beast coils. Additionally, it consists of an intelligent battery indicator, adjustable airflow and top filling system so you can fill with convenience. The SMOK Stick V8 kit is ideal for an all day device.