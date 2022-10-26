About this product
A twist on a classic confection, Full Melt Caramels are premium edible treats made with the best ingredients, including twice refined distillate. Rigorously tested by third-party state-certified labs for their quality and potency. The 200mg CBD : 10mg THC formulation provides a relaxing, full-bodied experience that’s very manageable. Contains 10 individually wrapped caramels and 20 mg CBD and 1 mg THC in each piece for a consistent dose. Part of the Infusiasm family.
Smooth and creamy bliss is officially on the menu with Full Melt! We are passionate about creating new twists on classic confections, with premium edible treats made using the best ingredients—including our own blend of premium hash oil. All products are rigorously tested in our lab and by third-parties for quality. It’s our mission to delight our customers with delicious, high-quality cannabis confections by using wholesome ingredients and innovation to ensure consistency and potency. Part of the Infusiasm family.