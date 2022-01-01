About this product
Contrary to the levels in energy drinks to coffee, your body doesn’t need to have 70 to 300mg of caffeine in order to boost energy and promote alertness. Full Spectrum Zen’s Energy Boost oral strips are a convenient on-the-go formula that combines the power of CBD and Natural Green Tea Caffeine.
Formulated with Broad Spectrum CBD and 20mg Natural Green Tea Caffeine to have all the benefits of coffee without the jitters or crash
Long lasting, consistent energy for approx 8 hours
CBD helps promote mitochondrial energy
A safer alternative to high caffeine and caffeine alternative products
Activates the natural benefits of Hemp Oil
Natural, Vegan, Highly Effective oral strips
Manufactured in the USA.
When you buy hemp CBD oil from us, you know you’re getting products you can trust. No one makes CBD rich hemp oil products like us. Full Spectrum Zen’s CBD/Hemp Oil is non-GMO and contain no pesticides, solvents, herbicides, or chemical fertilizers. We have all our products tested by third-party laboratories so you can buy CBD hemp oil that is completely safe and legal for consumption. There is no question of where to buy your CBD products from – Full Spectrum Zen.