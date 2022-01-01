Capsules formulated with CBD, D3, Zinc and PureWay-C® an advanced proprietary form of Vitamin C.



PureWay-C® is clinically proven to be the most absorbed form of Vitamin C. Through our proprietary lipid metabolite process, the key ingredients are better absorbed and stored in the body to use when needed.

Zinc and D3 are heralded for their ability to boost immunity

Utilizes the natural suppressant of Hemp Oil

Provides 24 hour immunity support

Natural, Highly Effective capsules

Manufactured in the USA.