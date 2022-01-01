About this product
Capsules formulated with CBD, D3, Zinc and PureWay-C® an advanced proprietary form of Vitamin C.
PureWay-C® is clinically proven to be the most absorbed form of Vitamin C. Through our proprietary lipid metabolite process, the key ingredients are better absorbed and stored in the body to use when needed.
Zinc and D3 are heralded for their ability to boost immunity
Utilizes the natural suppressant of Hemp Oil
Provides 24 hour immunity support
Natural, Highly Effective capsules
Manufactured in the USA.
Full Spectrum Zen
When you buy hemp CBD oil from us, you know you’re getting products you can trust. No one makes CBD rich hemp oil products like us. Full Spectrum Zen’s CBD/Hemp Oil is non-GMO and contain no pesticides, solvents, herbicides, or chemical fertilizers. We have all our products tested by third-party laboratories so you can buy CBD hemp oil that is completely safe and legal for consumption. There is no question of where to buy your CBD products from – Full Spectrum Zen.