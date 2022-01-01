About this product
Our Inflammation Support 15mg Hemp Oil Isolate softgels were specifically formulated with 200mg NovaSOL® Curcumin. This proprietary product uniquely helps fight inflammation in the body by utilizing the natural suppressant of Hemp Oil in the endocannabinoid system. The key to Full Spectrum Zen’s Inflammation Support is how it enters the bloodstream directly at the source of action, bypassing the gut system where ingredients can become diluted and excreted out through first-pass metabolism.
Reduces Swelling in Joints & Muscles
Helps Reduce & Minimize Pain & Discomfort
Improves Mobility & Flexibility
Natural, Highly Effective softgels processed for maximum absorption using a proprietary lipid-metabolite technology.
Manufactured in the USA.
About this brand
Full Spectrum Zen
When you buy hemp CBD oil from us, you know you’re getting products you can trust. No one makes CBD rich hemp oil products like us. Full Spectrum Zen’s CBD/Hemp Oil is non-GMO and contain no pesticides, solvents, herbicides, or chemical fertilizers. We have all our products tested by third-party laboratories so you can buy CBD hemp oil that is completely safe and legal for consumption. There is no question of where to buy your CBD products from – Full Spectrum Zen.