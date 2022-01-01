About this product
Our Muscle Support softgels were specifically formulated with NovaSOL® Curcumin and AstaReal® Natural Astaxanthin. This proprietary product uniquely helps fight inflammation in the body by utilizing the natural suppressant of Hemp Oil in the endocannabinoid system. Astaxanthin is a potent antioxidant, 6000x more powerful than Vitamin C in fighting free radicals. No matter how you train for sports or fitness, Full Spectrum Zen’s Muscle Support is a 360 degree super supplement for athletes and active individuals.
Boosts muscle endurance and recovery
Lowers lactic acid and reduces muscle damage
Improves and maintains flexibility and range of motion
Minimizes muscle fatigue and inflammation
Helps reduce tension in muscles and joints
Delivers overall muscle optimization
Natural, Highly Effective softgels processed for maximum absorption using a proprietary lipid-metabolite technology.
Formulated with the key ingredients: 30MG Broad Spectrum CBD, 500MG NovaSOL® Curcumin and 4MG AstaReal® Natural Astaxanthin.
Manufactured in the USA.
About this brand
Full Spectrum Zen
When you buy hemp CBD oil from us, you know you’re getting products you can trust. No one makes CBD rich hemp oil products like us. Full Spectrum Zen’s CBD/Hemp Oil is non-GMO and contain no pesticides, solvents, herbicides, or chemical fertilizers. We have all our products tested by third-party laboratories so you can buy CBD hemp oil that is completely safe and legal for consumption. There is no question of where to buy your CBD products from – Full Spectrum Zen.