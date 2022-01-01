Our Muscle Support softgels were specifically formulated with NovaSOL® Curcumin and AstaReal® Natural Astaxanthin. This proprietary product uniquely helps fight inflammation in the body by utilizing the natural suppressant of Hemp Oil in the endocannabinoid system. Astaxanthin is a potent antioxidant, 6000x more powerful than Vitamin C in fighting free radicals. No matter how you train for sports or fitness, Full Spectrum Zen’s Muscle Support is a 360 degree super supplement for athletes and active individuals.



Boosts muscle endurance and recovery

Lowers lactic acid and reduces muscle damage

Improves and maintains flexibility and range of motion

Minimizes muscle fatigue and inflammation

Helps reduce tension in muscles and joints

Delivers overall muscle optimization

Natural, Highly Effective softgels processed for maximum absorption using a proprietary lipid-metabolite technology.

Formulated with the key ingredients: 30MG Broad Spectrum CBD, 500MG NovaSOL® Curcumin and 4MG AstaReal® Natural Astaxanthin.



Manufactured in the USA.