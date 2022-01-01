About this product
25mg Broad Spectrum CBD, up to 8x more bioavailable, produced with our proprietary lipid-metabolite process for maximum absorption, helping to efficiently shuttle CBD into the endocannabinoid system.
Reduces anxiety and stress
Improves mood
Lessens pain and discomfort arising from arthritis, sports & fitness training, injuries, back pain, menstrual cycles and migraines
Promotes restful sleep and recovery
Utilizes the natural suppressant of Hemp Oil
Natural, Highly Effective softgels processed for maximum absorption using a proprietary lipid-metabolite technology
Manufactured in the USA.
About this brand
Full Spectrum Zen
When you buy hemp CBD oil from us, you know you’re getting products you can trust. No one makes CBD rich hemp oil products like us. Full Spectrum Zen’s CBD/Hemp Oil is non-GMO and contain no pesticides, solvents, herbicides, or chemical fertilizers. We have all our products tested by third-party laboratories so you can buy CBD hemp oil that is completely safe and legal for consumption. There is no question of where to buy your CBD products from – Full Spectrum Zen.