A wondrously scented lavender gel roll-on designed to soothe tired muscles, aches, headaches and pain without menthol. Apply to muscles, joints, temples, back, neck or wherever pain and discomfort rests to help alleviate pain at its source. Contains 500mg CBD, sunflower seed, organic aloe, hemp oil, willow bark and other key natural ingredients.



Promotes healing

Reduces stress, aches and pain

Formulated with natural lavender for added relaxation

All-natural, vegan ingredients fused with CBD to help reduce aches, pain and headaches.

Free of chemicals, toxins and harmful ingredients that can otherwise be absorbed into the body

Natural, vegan, high-effective gel roll-on

Manufactured in the USA.