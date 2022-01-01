About this product
A wondrously scented lavender gel roll-on designed to soothe tired muscles, aches, headaches and pain without menthol. Apply to muscles, joints, temples, back, neck or wherever pain and discomfort rests to help alleviate pain at its source. Contains 500mg CBD, sunflower seed, organic aloe, hemp oil, willow bark and other key natural ingredients.
Promotes healing
Reduces stress, aches and pain
Formulated with natural lavender for added relaxation
All-natural, vegan ingredients fused with CBD to help reduce aches, pain and headaches.
Free of chemicals, toxins and harmful ingredients that can otherwise be absorbed into the body
Natural, vegan, high-effective gel roll-on
Manufactured in the USA.
About this brand
Full Spectrum Zen
When you buy hemp CBD oil from us, you know you’re getting products you can trust. No one makes CBD rich hemp oil products like us. Full Spectrum Zen’s CBD/Hemp Oil is non-GMO and contain no pesticides, solvents, herbicides, or chemical fertilizers. We have all our products tested by third-party laboratories so you can buy CBD hemp oil that is completely safe and legal for consumption. There is no question of where to buy your CBD products from – Full Spectrum Zen.