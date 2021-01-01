FUM
MINI POCKET CASE
About this product
Mini FUM box is a solid okume wood pocket
case. The two trays included are kept joined with
the main case body due to its hidden high
resistance magnet that will avoid involuntary
opening.
Interior okume tray with an estimated capacity of
3 grams and a pollen recollection system.
Product sizes: 9 x 5 x 3,5 cm
