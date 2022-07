It is an Okume desktop humidor. Specially

designed for cure and store cannabis. Includes

Analog hygrometer and plastic humidifier for

humidity control and regulation are included.

Also a net of 135 microns for the correct

circulation of air and humidity, and an acrylic

piece for polen keeping.

Capacity: 50/60 grams

Product sizes: 24 x 12 x 12 cm