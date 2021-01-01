About this product

High capacity electronic humidor specially

designed for the cannabis cure and

maintenance; humidity and temperature control

and approximate capacity of 191 L and 2.000

grams.

Refrigeration, with compression system, is made

by air, and the humidification is produced by

means of a water tank. Temperature and

humidity values can be set using the digital

display of the humidor or using the remote

control.

Four removable solid okume wood trays of 500

grams capacity each are included. These trays

include a pollen recollection system and a cover

which for odor leak protection.

Sizes: 61 x 58 x 124 cm

Net weight: 68 KG

Color: Black with stainless steel door frame.

Capacity: 191L / 2000 g.

Temperature range: 5 - 22ºC / 41 - 71,6ºF

Humidity range: 45 - 75%

Trays: 4 okume removable trays and 1

removable tray for general storage or work table.

Door configuration: Security glass with UV

protection; stainless steel frame.

Lightning system: green cold LED light.

Cooling system: Zanussi compressor, R600A

refrigerant.

Nº of fans: 2

Key lock: Yes (at the bottom).

Temperature and humidity setting and value

control.

Voltage: 220V or 110V (upon request)