FUM
XL electronic humidor
About this product
High capacity electronic humidor specially
designed for the cannabis cure and
maintenance; humidity and temperature control
and approximate capacity of 191 L and 2.000
grams.
Refrigeration, with compression system, is made
by air, and the humidification is produced by
means of a water tank. Temperature and
humidity values can be set using the digital
display of the humidor or using the remote
control.
Four removable solid okume wood trays of 500
grams capacity each are included. These trays
include a pollen recollection system and a cover
which for odor leak protection.
Sizes: 61 x 58 x 124 cm
Net weight: 68 KG
Color: Black with stainless steel door frame.
Capacity: 191L / 2000 g.
Temperature range: 5 - 22ºC / 41 - 71,6ºF
Humidity range: 45 - 75%
Trays: 4 okume removable trays and 1
removable tray for general storage or work table.
Door configuration: Security glass with UV
protection; stainless steel frame.
Lightning system: green cold LED light.
Cooling system: Zanussi compressor, R600A
refrigerant.
Nº of fans: 2
Key lock: Yes (at the bottom).
Temperature and humidity setting and value
control.
Voltage: 220V or 110V (upon request)
designed for the cannabis cure and
maintenance; humidity and temperature control
and approximate capacity of 191 L and 2.000
grams.
Refrigeration, with compression system, is made
by air, and the humidification is produced by
means of a water tank. Temperature and
humidity values can be set using the digital
display of the humidor or using the remote
control.
Four removable solid okume wood trays of 500
grams capacity each are included. These trays
include a pollen recollection system and a cover
which for odor leak protection.
Sizes: 61 x 58 x 124 cm
Net weight: 68 KG
Color: Black with stainless steel door frame.
Capacity: 191L / 2000 g.
Temperature range: 5 - 22ºC / 41 - 71,6ºF
Humidity range: 45 - 75%
Trays: 4 okume removable trays and 1
removable tray for general storage or work table.
Door configuration: Security glass with UV
protection; stainless steel frame.
Lightning system: green cold LED light.
Cooling system: Zanussi compressor, R600A
refrigerant.
Nº of fans: 2
Key lock: Yes (at the bottom).
Temperature and humidity setting and value
control.
Voltage: 220V or 110V (upon request)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!