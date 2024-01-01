About this product
This premium spore syringe contains the esteemed Psilocybe Cubensis Blue Meanie strain, renowned for its vivid blue hues and profound psychedelic experiences. This strain is highly sought after for its exceptional potency and intense visual and auditory hallucinations, making it a favorite among experienced psychonauts.
Our spore syringes are designed for ease of use, with a sterile needle included in every package. We take pride in providing our customers with the freshest and most viable spores available, ensuring successful inoculation and cultivation for research purposes.
At Fungushead, we understand the importance of secure and discreet packaging for research purposes. We package our spore syringes in a discreet and secure manner, ensuring that your package will arrive safely and securely. These spores are intended for microscopy and taxonomy purposes only. Cultivation of psilocybe genera mushrooms is illegal in many countries including most of the United States.
About this brand
Fungushead
Welcome to Fungushead, the ultimate online resource for researching high quality psilocybin mushroom spores.
All of the content and images on our site are for informational reference only. The cultivation of psilocybin mushrooms is federally illegal in the United States. We do not promote the cultivation of psilocybin “magic” mushrooms under any circumstances. Do not contact us asking for advice related to this subject. Any products found on this site are for microscopy and taxonomy purposes only. None of the psilocybin mushroom spores we offer are for consumption or cultivation. We do not sell any products containing psilocybin.
All of the content and images on our site are for informational reference only. The cultivation of psilocybin mushrooms is federally illegal in the United States. We do not promote the cultivation of psilocybin “magic” mushrooms under any circumstances. Do not contact us asking for advice related to this subject. Any products found on this site are for microscopy and taxonomy purposes only. None of the psilocybin mushroom spores we offer are for consumption or cultivation. We do not sell any products containing psilocybin.
