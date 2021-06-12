About this product
Cascade Orange Live Resin Batter is loud and funky! Available in 1 or 2 grams, Orange terps hit hard on this delicious batter cultivated by Ideal Cannabis. This organic fresh frozen flower was grown in the foothills of Mt. Hood one of the most fertile environments in the United States. Funk Extracts and Ideal came together to Funk it up.
Cascade Orange effects
Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
100% of people report feeling tingly
Sleepy
100% of people report feeling sleepy
Depression
100% of people say it helps with depression
Eye pressure
100% of people say it helps with eye pressure
Insomnia
100% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Funk Extracts
Funk Extracts is based in Southern Oregon and focuses on something for everyone! Whether you're looking for something on a budget, or that exotic fresh Rosin drop, we got you covered!! There is some Funk for everyone who is looking for a flavorful dabbing experience.