Dreamwreck Diamonds are beautiful THCa Crystals for people looking for the highest THC%! These rocks are pure Funk, grown by our friends at White Tygh Farms, these really get you where you are looking to go. Made from Fresh Frozen Live Material, you can always feel good knowing Funk Extracts only sources clean, quality grown flower for all our extracts and concentrates. Available in 1 and 2gram Buckets!