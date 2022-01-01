Peanut Butter Funk is a collab from Funk Extracts and PDX Organic Farms. PDX Organic Farms are well known for their fire weed and we are excited to bring you these amazing collabs that we produce with them. This PB Funk is nice smooth batter, great for dabbing, crumbling into a blunt, preroll, or whatever fits your fancy! Available in 1 or 2gram jars