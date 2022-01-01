Puff Break Batter is a collab from Funk Extracts and PDX Organic Farms. It is a cross of Panda Puffs x Point Break. PDX Organic Farms are well known for their fire indoor weed and we are excited to bring you these amazing collabs that we produce with them. This Puff Break is strong, stoney, and Funky! Great for dabbing, crumbling into a blunt, preroll, or whatever fits your fancy! Available in 2gram jars.