Strawberry Gelato Live Batter is mixed batch collab from our friend at Bo’s Nose Knows farm. It is a mix of Gelato #33 and Bruce Banner. This flavorful batter, has a sweet berry nose to it, and nice gas flavor on the back end. Available in 2 Gram buckets, don’t sleep on this drop!
Strawberry Gelato effects
13 people told us about effects:
Tingly
30% of people report feeling tingly
Relaxed
30% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
30% of people report feeling happy
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
7% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Muscle spasms
7% of people say it helps with muscle spasms
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Funk Extracts
Funk Extracts is based in Southern Oregon and focuses on something for everyone! Whether you're looking for something on a budget, or that exotic fresh Rosin drop, we got you covered!! There is some Funk for everyone who is looking for a flavorful dabbing experience.