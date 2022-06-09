About this product
Tropicana Punch Batter is a collab with Funk Extracts and BG Family Farms. Sun grown in Southern Oregon, this flavorful cross of Tropicana Cookies and Purple Punch has amazing flavor and a nice smooth high. Notes of Orange and Passionfruit can be experienced with each dab. Available in 1 or 2 Gram jars!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Funk Extracts
Funk Extracts is based in Southern Oregon and focuses on something for everyone! Whether you're looking for something on a budget, or that exotic fresh Rosin drop, we got you covered!! There is some Funk for everyone who is looking for a flavorful dabbing experience.