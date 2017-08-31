About this product
White Tygh Dream Batter is the very last batch of a classic landrace strain grown by White Tygh Farms. This is their own unique cultivar they have been growing for years. The batter the flower produced, is beautiful in color, smells so amazing and it gets you really stoned! This is the last time you will ever find it, so make sure you grab some if you can! Available in 1 or 2gram jars.
White Tygh Dream is White Tygh Farms’ flagship strain. This Afghani landrace was planted and meticulously cultivated in Oregon’s Tygh Valley, and it’s said to possess archetypal indica-dominant effects and outstanding potency. White Tyge Dream emits a well-rounded bouquet of citrus and earthen, floral notes with a clean, savory finish. This strain has been utilized for minor pain, insomnia, anxiety, and stress, and will inevitably lead you closer to rest with continued consumption.
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
85% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Pain
71% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
71% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
71% of people say it helps with anxiety
Funk Extracts
Funk Extracts is based in Southern Oregon and focuses on something for everyone! Whether you're looking for something on a budget, or that exotic fresh Rosin drop, we got you covered!! There is some Funk for everyone who is looking for a flavorful dabbing experience.