About this product
Banana Pancakes Cold Cure Live Rosin is a cross of Wedding Cake x Banana Punch cultivated by Makru Farms. Indoor Grow Masters, Makru has given us some of the best flower to date. This Full Spec Live Rosin packs a punch and a nice banana undertone. Don’t sleep on the Funk!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Funk Extracts
Funk Extracts is based in Southern Oregon and focuses on something for everyone! Whether you're looking for something on a budget, or that exotic fresh Rosin drop, we got you covered!! There is some Funk for everyone who is looking for a flavorful dabbing experience.