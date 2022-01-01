About this product
Chemberrly Cold Cure Live Rosin Batter grown by Old Gold Gardens and whipped up by Funk Extracts. GMO x Strawberries & Cream makes a smooth smoke with gassy undertones on the exhale. Grown in the Applegate Valley, organic inputs return amazing outputs. When its fire going in, then its fire comin' out! Funk With It!!
Funk Extracts is based in Southern Oregon and focuses on something for everyone! Whether you're looking for something on a budget, or that exotic fresh Rosin drop, we got you covered!! There is some Funk for everyone who is looking for a flavorful dabbing experience.