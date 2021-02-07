About this product
Cherry Chem Live Gems N Juice is a delicious funky extract. Beautiful THCa crystals floating in the aromatic terp sauce. Cultivated by the masters with Bo’s Knows Nose, this Live Resin is one you will definitely want to give a try. Don’t sleep on that Funk, affordable and extra Funky!
About this strain
Cherry Chem is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cherry Pie with Chemdog. This strain is known for its delicious flavor profile that combines cherry flavors with diesel and kush. The high you get from Cherry Chem is a full-body high that will leave you feeling uplifted and relaxed. Some say this strain helps unlock creativity. Medical marijuana patients choose Cherry Chem to help relieve symptoms associated with stress, fatigue and anxiety. Cherry Chem nugs are small and draped in dark orange hairs.
Cherry Chem effects
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Creative
47% of people report feeling creative
Anxious
9% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Funk Extracts
Funk Extracts is based in Southern Oregon and focuses on something for everyone! Whether you're looking for something on a budget, or that exotic fresh Rosin drop, we got you covered!! There is some Funk for everyone who is looking for a flavorful dabbing experience.