About this product
Cherry Mints Live Batter is a delicious funky extract. Beautiful whipped up batter with funky cherry and gas undertones. Cultivated by the Happy Daddy Gardens crew, this Live Resin is one you will definitely want to give a try. Don’t sleep on those Funk and Happy Daddy collabs, they are the heat!
About this brand
Funk Extracts
Funk Extracts is based in Southern Oregon and focuses on something for everyone! Whether you're looking for something on a budget, or that exotic fresh Rosin drop, we got you covered!! There is some Funk for everyone who is looking for a flavorful dabbing experience.