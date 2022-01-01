About this product
Diamond Doinks Live Batter is a collab from Funk Extracts and Decibel Gardens. Decibel Farms are well known for their solventless line and we are excited to bring you something from their garden in hydrocarbon form. This Doinks is a nice smooth batter, great for dabbing, spreading into a blunt, or whatever fits your fancy!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Funk Extracts
Funk Extracts is based in Southern Oregon and focuses on something for everyone! Whether you're looking for something on a budget, or that exotic fresh Rosin drop, we got you covered!! There is some Funk for everyone who is looking for a flavorful dabbing experience.