About this product
Diesel Break Batter is a collab from Funk Extracts and PDX Organic Farms. PDX Organic Farms are well known for their fire weed and we are excited to bring you these amazing collabs that we produced with them. This Diesel Break is smooth and stoney, great for dabbing, crumbling into a blunt, preroll, or whatever fits your fancy! Available in 1 or 2gram jars
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Funk Extracts
Funk Extracts is based in Southern Oregon and focuses on something for everyone! Whether you're looking for something on a budget, or that exotic fresh Rosin drop, we got you covered!! There is some Funk for everyone who is looking for a flavorful dabbing experience.