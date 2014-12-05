Loading…
Emerald Jack Badder 1g

by Funk Extracts
SativaTHC 16%CBD
Picture of Emerald Jack
Emerald Jack

Two highly touted strains harmonize to form the flavorful, sativa-driven hybrid Emerald Jack. Jack Herer, with its amazing spectrum of earthy flavors and heady effects, combines with the pungent sour aromas of Emerald OG to give life to Emerald Jack’s unique terpene profile. Its aroma is a vivid mix of earthy and pine zest that excites the senses and forms flavors of skunky citrus upon exhale. The resulting effects are uplifting, energetic, and are known to inspire creativity. Many chose Emerald Jack for daytime use and its ability to maintain productivity and a clear head.

Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
48% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
35% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
