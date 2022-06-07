About this product
Gelato Cake Cold Cure Live Rosin Batter is loud and funky!!! Gelato #33 and Wedding Cake cross to make this stank, gassy batter. Beautiful in color and consistency, the nose is immediate when opening the jar, and the effects are strong on the exhale. Funk Extracts Rosin is more affordable than most on the shelf and just as good, if not better!! Quality Fresh Frozen is always what is sourced when you are Funkin’ with our Rosin!! Don’t let the lower price fool you, this is that Funk you’re looking for!!
Funk Extracts is based in Southern Oregon and focuses on something for everyone! Whether you're looking for something on a budget, or that exotic fresh Rosin drop, we got you covered!! There is some Funk for everyone who is looking for a flavorful dabbing experience.