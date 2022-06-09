Hashland Extractions is the little sister of Funk Extracts and provides great dabs for budget prices! This Blue Poison Batter has a beautiful color, nice nose and good high! The flower used to make this oil was sourced from organic growers in Southern Oregon and is never made from cheap trim or low-quality buds. You can feel good knowing that you are smoking on quality sourced flower when you dab some Hashland!! Available in 1 or 2 gram buckets!