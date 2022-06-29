Hashland Extractions is the little sister of Funk Extracts and provides great dabs for budget prices! This Golden Papaya Batter has a beautiful color, nice nose and good high! The flower used to make this oil was sourced from organic growers in Southern Oregon and is never made from cheap trim or low-quality buds. You can feel good knowing that you are smoking on quality sourced flower when you dab some Hashland!! Available in 1 or 2gram buckets!
Funk Extracts is based in Southern Oregon and focuses on something for everyone! Whether you're looking for something on a budget, or that exotic fresh Rosin drop, we got you covered!! There is some Funk for everyone who is looking for a flavorful dabbing experience.
State License(s)
030-1008055E8E6
