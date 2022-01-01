About this product
Orange Sour Zkittlez 70-90u Cold Cure Live Rosin cultivated by Roots Life Farm is that Funk!! Super loud, super stoney, and so flavorful. This is one of our premier Rosin's and we would strongly recommend not missing it. Its labeled as California Oranges x Zkittlez but it is actually Sour Diesel x Zkittlez which explains the extra stoney effects.
Funk Extracts is based in Southern Oregon and focuses on something for everyone! Whether you're looking for something on a budget, or that exotic fresh Rosin drop, we got you covered!! There is some Funk for everyone who is looking for a flavorful dabbing experience.