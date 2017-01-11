Loading…
Logo for the brand Funk Extracts

Funk Extracts

Panama Red Batter 1g

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD

Panama Red effects

Reported by real people like you
122 people told us about effects:
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
47% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
36% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
8% of people report feeling headache
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
